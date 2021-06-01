Black bear sighting temporarily closes Pinellas County park

Bear sightings during this time of the year are not uncommon, according to the FWC.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — If you were thinking about spending your Tuesday at Philippe Park in Safety Harbor, you're going to need to change plans.

Pinellas County leaders say a black bear sighting will have the park closed for the rest of the day.

County leaders say they are working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to secure the park and are encouraging everyone to avoid the area.

Bear sightings during this time of the year are not uncommon, according to the FWC. It adds that young bears are leaving their family unit to look to establish an area of their own. The transient bears involved are usually around 18 months old and weigh around 150 pounds, the FWC says.

June also marks the start of the bear breeding season, which means a search for a mate might lead to more widespread travel for bears, according to the FWC.

"If potential attractants such as garbage, pet food and birdseed are secured, bears should not linger," the FWC wrote.

If you do encounter a bear at close range, the FWC says you should not run. Instead, you will need to stay upright, speak to the bear in a calm and assertive voice and slowly back away while leaving the bear with an escape route.

To report a "human-bear" conflict you can contact the FWC's Southwest Regional Office at 863-648-3200.

More information about the Florida black bear can be found here.

This bear was captured on home video near Curlew and Countryside early Saturday, then made its way south to near the Countryside Recreation Center and Misty Springs condos. It was gone, or hiding, when our officers arrived. This morning, the bear was spotted in Philippe Park. pic.twitter.com/Wn2kjqjxTq — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) June 1, 2021