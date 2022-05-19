Local Black faith leaders to make announcement on future of Tropicana Field site

The announcement is set for 12:30 p.m. outside Cross and Anvil Human Services in St. Pete.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A group of Black faith leaders from St. Petersburg is set to make an announcement today about the future of the Tropicana Field site.

A release from the group said a "significant announcement" will be shared regarding the finalists for the site's redevelopment plan, but they did not give details on what they'll be discussing.

The group includes Pastor Clarence Williams, Pastor Brian Brown, Bishop Manuel L. Sykes, Pastor Wayne Thompson, Pastor Frank Peterman, Pastor Louis Murphy Sr. and Kevin Johnson, who is the former Mayor of Sacramento, California, and a former NBA Player.

Back in December, then-St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman announced that Midtown Development was selected to redevelop the 86-acre Tropicana Field site.

“We will honor our past while we pursue our future," Kriseman said at the time. "That future includes a development that provides jobs, mixed-income housing, office space, entertainment, and emphasis on the creek, the natural environment, and the Pinellas Trail."

The past he was referring to is the historically Black Gas Plant neighborhood that was cleared to make room for Tropicana Field.

Rev. Wayne Thompson, who will be participating in Thursday's announcement, spoke to 10 Tampa Bay reporter Emerald Morrow about the site's history back in 2019.

He said back in the 1980s, Black families in the Gas Plant neighborhood were told that the land they sold would bring in new business and would help the Black community, but that never happened.

"Black folk, by and large, have always partnered with the city fathers. We have always cooperated with what they wanted for advancement, for betterment and for progress. But what we get on the other end is not always that,” Thompson said in 2019.