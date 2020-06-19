Black Lives Matter mural unveiled during Juneteenth celebration in St. Petersburg

The city, well known for its colorful murals, displayed 16 letters drawn by 16 artists spelling out the words Black Lives Matter.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mayor Rick Kriseman proclaimed Friday “Juneteenth Day” in St. Petersburg.

Highlighting the unveiling of some new street art outside the Carter G. Woodson African American Museum

“Juneteenth carries more meaning this year than most,” Congressman Charlie Crist said. “When millions across our country stand in defiance of police brutality, and the murder of unarmed black men and women chanting in unison-- I can’t breathe.“

As part of the ceremony, the names of African Americans killed at the hands of others were read aloud as roses were placed in a large vase, as the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing” filled the air.

Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch spoke about the day as an opportunity to keep the message going. Keep the pressure on.

“On this Juneteenth, the work continues. The protests continue. The struggle continues,” he said.

“We must all walk through this portal of opportunity with greatness on our minds,” State Sen. Darryl Rouson, “So, I’m proud here to say that Black Lives Matter.”

If you want to head down to Saint Petersburg and see the mural for yourself, you’ll find it in front of the Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, located at 2240 9th Ave. South.