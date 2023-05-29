Deputies investigating boat crash near Sunshine Skyway Channel

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a boat crash near the Sunshine Skyway Channel Monday afternoon.
Sometime around 4 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vessel crash, the sheriff's office said.
While authorities have not said how many people were found in the water, a group of people were rescued. An off-duty deputy was in the area and assisted with the rescue. Minor injuries were also reported.
At this time, deputies have not said what caused the boat collision. The investigation is ongoing.