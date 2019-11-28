ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s why so many people choose to move to Tampa Bay. The winter weather – and the water.

Today, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says a day of fun on Boca Ciega Bay turned dangerous just after noon on Thanksgiving.

A personal watercraft, driven by Adam Kotz collided with a boat near the Jungle Prada at 1700 Park Street in St. Petersburg.

Deputies said Kotz was riding a Sea Doo and was trying to jump a boat's wake when he made a U-turn to jump it again. That's when a boat crashed into him because the driver told investigators he didn't think Kotz was making a U-turn.

The rider was taken to the boat ramp — then paramedics took him to the hospital. Deputies say his injuries are serious, but they don't look life-threatening.

