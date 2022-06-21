Boat crashes into seawall injuring 2 in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Authorities in St. Petersburg responded to a boat collision that struck rocks and a seawall, injuring two people Tuesday afternoon.
At around 3 p.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to 4th Avenue North and Sunset Drive North on a report of a boating crash. There, they saw a 15-foot flats boat that collided with rocks and the seawall at that intersection.
The two people on the boat were both injured as a result of the collision. One person was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Trauma Emergency Room with serious injuries. The other person was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.
At this time, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident to gather more details about the crash.