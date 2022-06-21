Boat crashes into seawall injuring 2 in St. Petersburg

One person was transported to the emergency room with serious injuries in critical condition.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Authorities in St. Petersburg responded to a boat collision that struck rocks and a seawall, injuring two people Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to 4th Avenue North and Sunset Drive North on a report of a boating crash. There, they saw a 15-foot flats boat that collided with rocks and the seawall at that intersection.

The two people on the boat were both injured as a result of the collision. One person was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Trauma Emergency Room with serious injuries. The other person was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.