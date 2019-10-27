ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A boat hit a jetty around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Blind Pass area of St. Pete Beach.

The Coast Guard tells 10News four people were aboard the boat at the time of the collision.

Members of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the Coast Guard responded to the scene. According to dispatch, rescuers were initially worried the boat might come off the rocks and flip over.

All the people on the boat have been accounted for and taken to shore, according to Sgt. Spencer Gross of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

It's believed a strong current pushed the boat up onto the rock jetty, causing it to capsize, the sheriff's office said.

No one was hurt. A Coast Guard spokesperson said the people were evaluated by EMS personnel.

Authorities worked to salvage the boat not long after the crash.

