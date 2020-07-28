Pontoon boat renamed after baby delivered on board on Fourth of July

Freedom Boat Club renamed the boat "Aiden's Arrival" in honor of the special delivery.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A pontoon boat that a baby was delivered on unexpectedly on July 4 has been renamed after the newborn.

Freedom Boat Club renamed the boat "Aiden's Arrival" in honor of the special delivery.

Amber and John Easterday were on the boat in Old Tampa Bay when Amber went into labor. They called for help and made their way to shore.

Two Clearwater fire medics, Kenny Sweitzer and Tyler Whitfield, met the couple on a beach near the Courtney Campbell Causeway with just a few minutes to spare.

Aiden was delivered safely, and he and his mom were taken to the hospital where they were given a clean bill of health.

Aiden’s Arrival has arrived. @FreedomBoatClub has renamed the pontoon boat that our fire medics delivered Aiden Easterday on on the Fourth of July. pic.twitter.com/rq9SZBcBFO — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) July 28, 2020

