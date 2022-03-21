x
Pinellas County

Police: 2 boaters rescued, 1 arrested near Johns Pass

One boater was arrested for disorderly conduct, while another was transported to a local hospital.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — One person was arrested following a boating incident Monday evening that occurred near Treasure Island, according to law enforcement. 

The Treasure Island Police Department said authorities responded to the Johns Pass area after receiving a report of a disturbance at Crabby's Restaurant. Once authorities arrived, they said two people were found stranded on the water after their paddleboat flipped over. 

Marine police were then dispatched for a water rescue where they were able to rescue and arrest one person for disorderly conduct, according to authorities.  

Police said the other person was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

