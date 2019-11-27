LARGO, Fla. — Bob Larche says the Largo Police Department shows a lot of respect for their volunteers.

He should know. Larche has been a VIP, or a Volunteer in Policing, for the Largo Police Department for 19 years.

"I enjoy getting up first thing in the morning and being a part of the Largo Police family," Larche said, who's 84 years old. "We all look after each other."

Larche lives in Canada, but he and his wife spend part of the winter here in Florida. He loves volunteering so much that he says when the plane lands, “I get my luggage and shoot right down to the police station."

"See what’s going on and see what I can do," he said.

Age is no obstacle for Larche. He says it’s this job that keeps him so young.

"I enjoy it now just as much as I did when I first started," Larche said.

When asked when he was going to retire his whistle, he simply smiled and replied, "Never."

If you would like to volunteer for the Largo Police Department, give them a call at 727-587-6739.

