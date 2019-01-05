GULFPORT, Fla. — A 17-year-old student was arrested almost immediately after a school resource officer found a loaded, .40-caliber Glock handgun in his backpack.

The Boca Ciega High School student is charged with felony possession of a weapon and ammunition on school property, according to a Gulfport Police Department news release.

10News is not naming the male student because of his age.

Other students at the school tipped off administrators that he might have had drugs with him. When the officer searched his bag, the handgun was found, the release states.

The student was not in possession of any drugs.

Police said the student told them he purchased the gun from a friend for personal protection. There was not any indication that the student displayed or threatened to use the handgun, officers said.

Two officers are assigned to Boca Ciega High School each day.

