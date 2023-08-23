Police: Body found in wooded area in Clearwater

Law enforcement does not yet know if the body found was a man or woman.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A person found a body Wednesday evening in a wooded area in Clearwater, authorities say.

Officials received a call just around 6:20 p.m. regarding a person who found a body in the wooded area behind the 700 block of South Missouri Avenue, the Clearwater Police Department said in a news release.

Police say it appears the body had been in the wooded area for some time.

Law enforcement does not yet know if the body found was a man or woman.

Police are reportedly at the scene working to secure the area.

Authorities say it is too early to determine if foul play was involved in the death of the body found.

The investigation of the death remains ongoing.