Body discovered floating near Egmont Key

The Coast Guard retrieved the person from the Gulf of Mexico.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing into the discovery of a person's body Saturday afternoon near the Egmont Key National Wildlife Refuge in the Gulf of Mexico.

The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. to receive the body that was brought back to land by the Coast Guard, agency spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said.

Department investigators are not handling the case as the person's body was found in federal waters near Egmont Key, she added. That is being taken up by the FBI.

The FBI confirmed Monday afternoon that the discovery of a body is not related to a "court-authorized" investigation at a Tarpon Springs home.