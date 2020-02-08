Body found floating near St. Petersburg marina

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Investigators are trying to identify the body of a woman found in the water near Lighthouse Point Marina.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was called around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the marina, located at 8610 Bay Pines Blvd., according to a news release.
Deputies say the body was found floating by boaters in Cross Bayou, about 200 yards from the marina.
It is not yet known who the woman is or how she ended up in the water.
