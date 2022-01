A death investigation is underway.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department is conducting a death investigation after they say a man's body was found floating in the water.

According to detectives, the man's body was found around 2 p.m. Wednesday by the jetty at Sand Key Park

The medical examiner will be the one to determine the cause of death.

Police say no additional details are being released at this time.