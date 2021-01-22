x
Pinellas County

Police: Body found inside burned car in Tarpon Springs

Who the person is or how they died isn't known yet, officers say.
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs police detectives and state fire marshals say they're investigating after a body was found inside a burning car early Friday morning.

Police say officers got a 911 call just before midnight about a car on fire on North Spring Boulevard and Pampas Avenue. 

When firefighters put out the fire, they say they found a body inside the car.

Officers say they don't yet know who the person is or how they died.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

