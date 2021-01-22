Police: Body found inside burned car in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs police detectives and state fire marshals say they're investigating after a body was found inside a burning car early Friday morning.
Police say officers got a 911 call just before midnight about a car on fire on North Spring Boulevard and Pampas Avenue.
When firefighters put out the fire, they say they found a body inside the car.
Officers say they don't yet know who the person is or how they died.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Florida surgeon general orders vaccine providers to ensure recipients live in the state
- Senate could get Trump impeachment articles Friday
- How could some of President Biden's top campaign promises impact Florida?
- 10 facts about Kamala Harris, America's history-making vice president
- Third stimulus check: When could you get $1,400 now that Biden is officially the president?
- How to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Publix
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter