Precautionary boil water notice issued for parts of Pinellas County

Depending on the results of water testing, county leaders say the notice will be in effect for 48 hours.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A water main break has caused a precautionary boil water notice to be issued for parts of Pinellas County.

According to the county, the notice applies to the areas of Redington Shores and portions of Seminole and Indian Shores. In Seminole, the area extends from 94th Avenue North to Park Boulevard, and from 125th Street North to Oakhurst Road.

Until bacterial testing can be completed, people are asked to boil tap water for at least three minutes.