Bomb squad called out to handle devices meant to set fires found in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police spent Thursday afternoon investigating "incendiary devices" alongside the Tampa Bomb Squad.

The unknown amount of devices, meant to set fires, were located by an individual in the area of the 12200 block of 62nd Street before being deemed safe by crews.

An investigation shows the devices originated in the 3500 block of 118th Ave before being moved to where law enforcement responded. Police say the scene was close to Pinellas Park High School, but there was no impact on student safety during the incident.

The area is safe and there is no public threat, according to a release. The investigation is ongoing.

