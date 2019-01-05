CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 7-year-old boy is being treated at a local hospital after he was hit by an SUV.
The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Arbors at Belleair Apartments, located at 2230 Nursery Road, according to the Clearwater police department.
Police said the child was riding a bike in the parking lot when he rode in front of the SUV. He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg in critical condition.
The driver is cooperating with police.
