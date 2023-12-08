Teen boy injured in boat crash near St. Pete rescued by Coast Guard, good Samaritans

The teen was then transported to emergency medical services at Merry Pier to receive more treatment for his wounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after he was hurt in a boat crash on Saturday near St. Petersburg, officials say.

Two boats 13 miles northwest of Egmont Key crashed into each other, the teen boy was hurt as a result, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Watchstanders with the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg were alerted that after the boats collided, the 14-year-old fell overboard and suffered deep cuts to his arm from a propeller.

When crews arrived at the location of the crash, they – along with some good Samaritans – provided first aid to the teen. He was then transported to emergency medical services at Merry Pier to receive more treatment for his wounds.