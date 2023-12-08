Teen boy injured in boat crash near St. Pete rescued by Coast Guard, good Samaritans

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after he was hurt in a boat crash on Saturday near St. Petersburg, officials say.
Two boats 13 miles northwest of Egmont Key crashed into each other, the teen boy was hurt as a result, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
Watchstanders with the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg were alerted that after the boats collided, the 14-year-old fell overboard and suffered deep cuts to his arm from a propeller.
When crews arrived at the location of the crash, they – along with some good Samaritans – provided first aid to the teen. He was then transported to emergency medical services at Merry Pier to receive more treatment for his wounds.
“Our boat crew was able to rescue the seriously injured young man quickly and efficiently, due to proper use of channel 16 and assistance from good Samaritans,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Jennings and Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew member said in a statement. “The situation was very unfortunate but had the best potential outcome. It is incredibly important for mariners to keep a proper lookout when running their vessel regardless of location.”