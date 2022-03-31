1 acre burns in fire at St. Petersburg's Boyd Hill Nature Preserve

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An investigation is underway into what sparked a fire that burned a single acre Thursday afternoon at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve.

Firefighters responded around noon from McCabe United Methodist Church, which is located near the north end of the preserve, according to a St. Petersburg Fire Rescue news release.

When they arrived, there was about a 100-by-100 foot area of brush on fire. Trees did not catch fire, firefighters added.

Fire rescue blamed high winds and brush as "difficult" obstacles for the crews, but firefighters and staff at the nature preserve were able to isolate the fire early on in their attack.

The cause of the fire still is under investigation. Given the current dry and windy conditions, burns are not permitted anywhere within the preserve.