Family, friends remember 'Mr. Wonderful' after his life was taken in a car crash

Brice Lewis is one of two people killed in a single-car crash early Sunday morning.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Family and friends remembered a life taken too soon after a single-car crash killed two teens over the weekend.

"I wanted a candlelight vigil for people to know that my child was someone. He had goals. He had aspirations," said Alfrieda Lewis, the mother of the 18-year-old who was killed.

Her son, Brice Lewis, was just eight minutes from home early Sunday morning when the car he was in crashed. He and 14-year-old Shaariyah Brown were killed. The 17-year-old driver survived.

"I want people to know, the safety," Alfrieda Lewis said. "Safety is needed behind these vehicles. My child got into a senseless accident that was not necessary."

Despite her heartache, she's honoring her son. The moments to talk to family and friends are a part of her healing process.

"My child is not coming back, but if we can save another life that's what we're doing to do," Alfrieda Lewis said.

Brice was a role model and inspiration to many. Wednesday would've been the start of his senior year at St. Petersburg High School. He was enrolled in Pinellas Technical College at the same time.

"My son was wonderful and everybody knew it," Alfrieda Lewis said. "He was Mr. Wonderful from the day we met him 18 years ago. I thank God for him."

The balloons and candles held during the vigil for Brice didn't just honor him, but anyone in the community taken too soon.