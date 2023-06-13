Residents at Clearwater condo plea for help after living with broken elevator for more than month

A Clearwater condo complex elevator has been broken since May 10. For the elderly residents on the top floors, every trip up and down the stairs is difficult.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — In late May, residents at the Villas at Countryside reached out to 10 Tampa Bay pleading for help. An elderly couple, Evelyn and Hans Mense, shared how a broken elevator left them stranded on the third floor.

10 Tampa Bay made calls to the property management company, the condo association, code enforcement and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The elevator failed an inspection on May 10.

"The elevator owner has 90 days from the date on the inspection report to correct violations cited during an inspection," a spokesperson from DBPR shared. "DBPR does not have the jurisdiction to require an elevator owner to fix an inoperable elevator."

This means residents are likely left at the mercy of their property management company.

"Something's got to give," Jerry Darmiento said. "And all we're asking is help from our HOA once or twice a week, say okay, on Tuesdays, we'll have somebody available to help you with your groceries."

Darmiento lives on the third floor, just down the hall from the Mense family. He is leaving his home less and less because a bad back and hip make going up and down the stairs tough.

"I tried to not to have to go up and down the stairs more than twice a day," Darmiento said. "It hurts... I have a bad back."

The Villas at Countryside property management company is Frankly Coastal Management.

Neighbors were told the elevator won't be fixed until September. 10 Tampa Bay called to learn more. A woman answered, then hung up when she learned a journalist was inquiring for information.

With no answers from management, total strangers are stepping in to help.

"I was bothered by it," David Fino said. Fino lives in Palm Harbor.

When he saw what the Mense family was dealing with, he emailed 10 Tampa Bay to try to extend his help.

"Knowing that I have two elderly parents myself that I do the best I can to help them and take care of them. But it's sad to see and hear anybody suffer like this and struggling, trying to find ways, especially if they're by themselves."

Fino is one of many who offered neighbors help in getting groceries and other small tasks.

The elevator has been broken for more than a month, it impacts roughly 20 units on the second and third floors. The city of Clearwater has been sending first responders to check in on those who might need help.

For the day-to-day tasks, like taking out the trash or getting groceries – it's nearly impossible for some.

"Nobody is telling us anything," Darmiento said. "We have not heard a single thing from the HOA."