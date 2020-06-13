'People are tired': Brother of Tyron Lewis hopes new calls for justice will save lives

Protesters in Midtown St. Petersburg chanted at the intersection where an unarmed 18-year-old Tyron Lewis was shot and killed by a white police officer in 1996.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The calls to end racial injustice continue after the death of George Floyd. This time in Midtown at the intersection where a young unarmed black man was killed years ago.

"I'll never forget," Roderick Pringles said.

Over 20 years later and Pringles still remembers how the community reacted to his 18-year-old brother's death. Tyron Lewis was unarmed when he was shot and killed by a white police officer in 1996. The community was broken and the city on the verge of chaos.

"I couldn't believe it. I mean the city buildings burning," Pringles said.

Fast forward to 2020 and Roderick's pain is resurfacing once again after the death of George Floyd.

"I think that maybe this one or this time it'll get better, but the end result is it hasn't. People can keep talking but people are not listening. If they were listening this wouldn't happen," Pringles said.

That's why a group will chant every Friday afternoon at the very intersection where Tyron took his last breath.

"Unarmed and a victim of colonialism just like George Floyd," Themba Tshibanda said.

He leads the African People's Socialist Party. They're fighting against colonialism they say still exists today.

"We are here because we understand that George Floyd was just a product of, or a symptom of our conditions as African people in the United States. It's only righteous that we rise up and take dignity for ourselves and let everybody know that we not taking this no more," Tshibanda said.

The Midtown community has come a long way, but the racial tension is still present. Their chants beg for change.

"People are tired. The government is still not listening. The police force is still not listening. So maybe it'll come to a solution this time. Everybody is in motion and this is a wonderful time for us as African people to continue our struggle to win our freedom," Pringles said.

