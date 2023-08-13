Crews work to put out 2-acre brush fire in Egmont Key

Officials say they are still not sure what caused the fire.

LEALMAN, Fla. — About two acres of land are burning on the north end of Egmont Key Sunday afternoon due to a brush fire, officials say.

Crews with the Lealman Fire District and Tierra Verde Fire District say they are working to extinguish the fire.

Two Hillsborough County air units are using Bambi buckets to assist with putting out the flames, the Lealman Fire District said in a news release.

Due to the brush fire, six people were evacuated from the area. There were no reported injuries and no structures were damaged.

Officials say they are still not sure what caused the fire.