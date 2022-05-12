2 men rescued from burning boat on Tampa Bay

After the Coast Guard, St. Petersburg Fire Department and Eckerd College Search and Rescue responded and assisted in putting out the fire, a commercial salvage company removed two men from the boat without injury, according to a news release.

"Once on scene, we got together with our partner agencies to extinguish the fire and help establish a safety zone to keep other vessel traffic out of harm's way," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Klipin, the coxswain for Station St. Petersburg, said in a statement. "We also monitored the fire due to the potential for impacting the environment."