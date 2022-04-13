x
Pinellas County

Seeing smoke? Controlled burn happening on Caladesi Island

There's no need to worry.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay WX camera

DUNEDIN, Fla. — If you saw smoke billowing from Dunedin's beautiful Caladesi Island, there's no need to worry. Officials say it's the result of a controlled burn in the area. 

A prescribed fire — also known as a controlled burn — is a safe way for agencies to reduce hazardous fuel build-ups and wildfire risks. It's also a "cost-effective" tool used by land managers to restore certain areas. 

"Prescribed fire, also referred to prescribed burn or controlled burn, is fire applied in a competent manner by a team of fire experts under specified weather conditions to help restore health to ecosystems that depend on fire," the Florida State Parks website reads.

