ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A hero: It's what friends, family and the Lakewood High School community call Mohammed Haitham, who was killed during the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

They're all expected to come together to remember and honor him during a candlelight vigil set for 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, at the school's track.

The 19-year-old Haitham, affectionately called "Mo" by those who knew him, graduated in 2018 and was a track star for the Spartans. His coach earlier said he was "a sincere kind of soul."

"I was sincerely proud of this young man," Anthony Snead said. "He was continuing to stay on the path to success.

"You know, I think he’s going to be missed dearly."

The Navy posthumously awarded Wings of Gold to Airman Haitham and the two other sailors killed during the Dec. 6 shooting: 23-year-old Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson of Coffee, Alabama, and 21-year-old Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters of Richmond Hill, Georgia.

It says the recognition for the three men pales in comparison to their "immense bravery in the line of fire." Witnesses said they ran toward the shooter in an attempt to stop the threat and in doing so, "saved lives."

