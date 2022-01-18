St. Petersburg police rescue capuchin monkey following suspected dog attack

Authorities say the monkey has been taken to a wildlife facility where it is receiving treatment.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say a capuchin monkey is being treated by wildlife crews after the primate may have been attacked by a dog in a St. Petersburg neighborhood.

According to St. Petersburg Police, the primate was discovered Sunday, Jan. 16, near 5th Avenue N. and 64th Street. Officers say the monkey probably had a "run in" with a dog and was visibly frightened.

Pictures posted on social media show the capuchin monkey bleeding from its forehead and nose.

Police say the monkey was turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which later confirmed that the monkey was taken to a wildlife facility. It's there that authorities say the monkey is receiving treatment.

According to police, FWC has taken over investigating the incident.