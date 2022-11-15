FHP: Car crashes into Pinellas County school bus carrying 23 students

Nobody on the school bus faced any injuries, troopers say.

LARGO, Fla. — A school bus carrying 23 students from Largo High School was involved in a crash on Tuesday in Pinellas County, troopers say.

At around 2:15 p.m. a driver in a Nissan Frontier was heading westbound on Belleair Road when they entered the opposite side of the road to pass stopped traffic, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The school bus was traveling on that same road and the bus driver immediately noticed the reckless driving from the other car and steered to the shoulder to avoid a head-on collision, authorities say.

The crash resulted in the left front of the Nissan Frontier colliding with the back left of the school bus, troopers say.

After the crash, the school bus and car pulled over to the grass shoulder. Both drivers and the students did not suffer any injuries, FHP said.

However, a bus monitor on the school bus suffered minor injuries.