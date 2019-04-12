A car slammed into a building on Wednesday in Clearwater.

Police say the crash happened at 11:39 a.m. at a wastewater treatment plant on Harbor Drive and Marshall Street

According to a news release, the 82-year-old driver was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, and he was listed as a "trauma alert." Police say his injuries are life-threatening.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.

