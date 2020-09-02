CLEARWATER, Fla. — A car crashed into a building in Clearwater Sunday.
Clearwater Fire Rescue said the car crashed into Belcher Food Mart on Belcher Road. Crews said nobody in the store or the car was hurt.
RELATED: 2 hurt after car crashes into BBQ restaurant
RELATED: Car crashes into home in Sun City Center
What other people are reading right now:
- 3-year-old still in critical condition after house fire kills her brother, grandpa
- Man accused of driving van into Republican tent in Walmart parking lot
- Demolition uncovers antique log building in Pennsylvania
- 2 teen girls killed, another hurt in crash on I-275
- Pizza shop gets shut down for third time in 2 years
- Infant carriers sold at Target, Amazon recalled because baby could fall out
- Texas restaurant opens early to give a 3-year-old cancer patient the meal of a lifetime
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter