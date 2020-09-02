CLEARWATER, Fla. — A car crashed into a building in Clearwater Sunday.

Clearwater Fire Rescue said the car crashed into Belcher Food Mart on Belcher Road. Crews said nobody in the store or the car was hurt.

RELATED: 2 hurt after car crashes into BBQ restaurant

RELATED: Car crashes into home in Sun City Center

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter