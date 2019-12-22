CLEARWATER, Fla. — A car crashed through the front doors before coming to a rest inside a Speedway gas station.
It happened just before 1:44 p.m. Sunday at the convenience store, located at 2577 Harn Blvd., according to Clearwater Public Safety.
The 62-year-old female driver told police she accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. She was not hurt, and police say there were no customers inside the store at the time of the crash.
Fire rescue tweeted the car went through the front doors of the building and "totally" into the store.
Firefighters are investigating the structural integrity of the building, police say.
