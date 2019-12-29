INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — A car rammed into a Tampa Bay BBQ restaurant Saturday night.
The car crashed into Aloha BBQ in Indian Shores and sent two people who were eating there to the hospital.
Police said the people hurt are stable and only had minor injuries.
The people who were in the car did not want to be treated, according to officers.
