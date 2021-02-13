x
Pinellas County

Body found in car removed from Clearwater pond

The eastbound lanes of State Road 580 have reopened to traffic.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man's body was recovered from a car that crashed into a pond Saturday morning, according to Clearwater police.

It happened around 8 a.m. on State Road 580 just east of McMullen Booth Road.

Police say the car was heading west when it went off the road and into a pond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

