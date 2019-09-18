ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A car went into the water off the Howard Frankland Bridge Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said Dennis Verboczki, 24, was driving southbound into Pinellas County on the bridge when his steering failed and he lost control of the car.

His car plowed through a chain-link fence and into Tampa Bay.

Verboczki was able to get out of the car and back on land without being injured.

Verboczki was charged with driving with a suspended license.

