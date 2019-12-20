CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Clearwater Thursday night.

Clearwater police said the person who hit the man stayed at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with them.

The man who was hit was flown to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa. Police said he had serious injuries.

Highland Avenue between Greenlea Drive and Sandy Lane is closed while officers investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter