Car crashes into Clearwater home

Officers say there was nobody home at the time of the crash. The driver is also okay, according to police.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police are investigating Thursday after a car crashed into a home in Clearwater. 

Officers say the crash happened on Orange Avenue. 

There was nobody home at the time of the crash, according to police. Officers say the driver is also okay.

