Car hydroplanes, crashes into utility pole, causing road closure in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy is working to restore power to some St. Petersburg homes after a car crashed into a utility pole Friday morning.

St. Pete police say early Friday morning, a car hydroplaned and crashed into a pole at 38th Avenue North and 28th Street North.

The driver was not injured.

Westbound lanes of 38th Avenue North at 28th Street North will remain closed while crews repair the downed lines.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, there are 10 customers without power in the area of the crash.