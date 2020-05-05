x
Police: Elderly driver loses control of car, crashes into Clearwater house

Police say the driver refused medical treatment, and no one in the house was injured.
Credit: Clearwater Police Dept.

Clearwater police say nobody was hurt Monday afternoon when an elderly man crashed his car into a house.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 2100 block of Beckett Lake Drive.

Police say an 83-year-old driver of a Toyota Camry lost control, veered off the road, hit a car in another driveway and ran over a mailbox before crashing into the house.

The driver refused medical treatment. His name was not released.

