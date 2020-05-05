Police: Elderly driver loses control of car, crashes into Clearwater house

Police say the driver refused medical treatment, and no one in the house was injured.

Clearwater police say nobody was hurt Monday afternoon when an elderly man crashed his car into a house.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 2100 block of Beckett Lake Drive.

Police say an 83-year-old driver of a Toyota Camry lost control, veered off the road, hit a car in another driveway and ran over a mailbox before crashing into the house.

The driver refused medical treatment. His name was not released.

