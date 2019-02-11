ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A hole opened up in St. Pete after a car crashed into a fire hydrant on 38th Ave North at 5th Street, St. Pete police said.

Officers said the water from the hydrant washed the sand out form the area and opened up the hole.

The car sunk into the opening before crews were able to get the car out Friday night.

Cedric Harris took videos and photos of the scene and sent them to 10News.

RELATED: 13 people evacuated when sinkhole opens under condo building in Altamonte Springs

RELATED: 'We’re all sitting on a keg of dynamite': Neighbors frustrated by Pasco holes



