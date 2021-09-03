CareFest, annual celebration of volunteering and giving, is back in St. Pete

CareFest takes place Sept. 11 through Oct. 17.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — CareFest, St Pete's annual day of giving, is back. This year, you have even more time to give back to your community.

CareFest started as one day of service, but to keep large gatherings down, it's extended from Sept. 11 through Oct. 17.

This is an opportunity to get your neighborhood together and do some good. Think things like a cleanup or a donation drive, basically, your neighborhood can make it your own!

Another one could be making baked goods for the first responders in the city. It's a chance to connect and give back.

"St. Pete knows that once you're taking care of yourself, your own needs are met, it's time to look out for those that need some help, so doing this whatever way you choose to participate — it really allows a direct, positive impact on their immediate community," says Robert Barto with Community Services for the city of St. Petersburg.