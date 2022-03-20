Carolina Leid hosts St. Pete Walkathon to benefit Southeastern Guide Dogs

St. Petersburg Walkathon made a triumphant return on Saturday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After two years of fundraising virtually, Southeastern Guide Dogs brought back its St. Petersburg Walkathon in-person on Saturday.

Dog lovers made their way to North Straub Park, which was packed with furry friends and entertainment. The free, family-friendly event included a 3K walk and a "Waggin' Tails Festival" with music, vendors, food and a raffle drawing.

10 Tampa Bay was a proud sponsor of the Walkathon. Nightside anchor Carolina Leid was the emcee for the event and presented Southeastern Guide Dogs with a grant from the station and the TEGNA Foundation.

The money raised will be used to help the nonprofit with breeding, raising, training and matching guide dogs with people who need them, including veterans with disabilities. The goal is $1 million in combined donations between the St. Pete event and other Florida walks. Anyone wanting to donate can still do so by visiting the Southeastern Guide Dogs Walkathon website's donation page.

While Saturday's event is the largest fundraiser, it was just one in a series of walkathons happening this year. The upcoming dates are as follows: