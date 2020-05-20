To abide by social distancing rules, mass will be restricted in size and frequent sanitizing will be in place.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Churches throughout the Diocese of St. Petersburg have been given the green-light to reopen on May 30 and 31.

In a letter sent to congregations by Bishop of St. Petersburg Gregory Parkes, he said the time has come to resume public celebration, but with restrictions.

"Sunday is the Lord’s Day, but for over two months, we have been observing this holy day at home to be safe and to protect human life, especially the most vulnerable among us," Parkes wrote. "After prayer and consultation with government and public health officials and our priests, I have decided to grant permission to pastors throughout the Diocese of St. Petersburg, at their discretion, to resume the public celebration of Sunday Masses as early as the weekend of May 30-31, 2020."

To abide by social distancing rules, services will be restricted in size and frequent sanitizing will be in place.

But, noting that the risk of coming in contact with the coronavirus remains, Parkes notes that families and individuals should take "personal responsibility to protect themselves," and remain free of "obligation" to attend Sunday Mass until further notice.

Those who are at greater risk due to age, illness or other health conditions are asked to not come to mass.

"For those who are able to attend Mass, I urge you to follow CDC guidelines and parish procedures. Also, let us show charity, patience and kindness as processes and plans are developed," Parkes said.

The Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg also issued "tips for being joyfully present" outlining safety guidelines those in attendance must follow.

Including, staying six feet away from those who are not in the same household as you, use a face mask or covering, refrain from physical contact, sanitize when entering and leaving the church and considering receiving Holy Communion on the hand.

Parkes also addresses that not every parish will see the same re-entry process as different parish staff, deacons, priests, members and volunteers may need to alter mass or need more time to return in person.

The Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg operates 93 parishes in the Tampa Bay-area.

