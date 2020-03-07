Celebrating the holiday weekend on the water while staying socially distant

TAMPA, Fla. — On this Friday before the Fourth of July, many are exploring the outdoors to kick off their holiday weekend, by biking, boating, and heading to the beach.
10 Tampa Bay photojournalist Carter Schumacher takes you to the Courtney Campbell Causeway where many are celebrating their independence while they social distance.
Both Florida Fish and Wildlife officers and members of the Coast Guard want to remind you that drinking and boating don't mix.
They're going to be looking for those who are operating a boat while impaired as part of Operation Dry Water. Whether you're steering a boat or driving a car, the blood alcohol limit is the same .08.
Boating while impaired could be punishable with a $500 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail for a first offense.
- Miami-Dade mayor implements countywide curfew due to COVID-19
- 'Pooled' coronavirus testing would help track the virus, but we may not have the supplies to do it just yet
- Florida reports record 10,109 new coronavirus cases in one day
- Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? Jeffrey Epstein associate arrested
- 1 suspect kills self, ex-wife of former soldier in custody in disappearance of Vanessa Guillen, Fort Hood says
- Have you ever thought about how fireworks get their color? It's all science!
- Everything to know about the new St. Pete Pier opening, including how to get a reservation
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter