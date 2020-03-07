x
Celebrating the holiday weekend on the water while staying socially distant

Many are looking for ways to easily social distance by going out on the water. Keep in mind, FWC officers and the Coast Guard will be watching.

TAMPA, Fla. — On this Friday before the Fourth of July, many are exploring the outdoors to kick off their holiday weekend, by biking, boating, and heading to the beach. 

10 Tampa Bay photojournalist Carter Schumacher takes you to the Courtney Campbell Causeway where many are celebrating their independence while they social distance.

Both Florida Fish and Wildlife officers and members of the Coast Guard want to remind you that drinking and boating don't mix. 

They're going to be looking for those who are operating a boat while impaired as part of Operation Dry Water. Whether you're steering a boat or driving a car, the blood alcohol limit is the same .08. 

Boating while impaired could be punishable with a $500 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail for a first offense.

