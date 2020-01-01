ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Gandy Beach.

Detectives say two men were celebrating the new year by shooting guns off over the water.

One of the men ended up being shot.

The man who was not shot drove the other to the hospital. Investigators say the man suffered life-threatening injuries.

Check back for updates.

