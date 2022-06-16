Student worker at Clearwater assisted living facility praised for helping save residents from fire

The 20-year-old University of Florida student will receive a $500 scholarship.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — As a fire burned through a residential building at the Regency Oaks senior living complex last week, a 20-year-old college student got back on the job to help save several residents.

It's for those brave efforts that Madison Rushe is being honored Thursday with a $500 scholarship. Clearwater-based Chargebacks911 donated the money to the nonprofit Finish Line for Scholarships to help fund Rushe's University of Florida education, according to a news release.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue crews responded around 9 p.m. June 7 as the fire spread. Although Rushe had just clocked out for the day, she reportedly saw what was going on and ran up to the building's 4th floor.

She helped about 50 residents and their pets escape while working with a fire rescue crew, the news release states. Her ultimate shift, which officially ended earlier, went until about 4:30 a.m. the following day.

Rescue officials at the time said about 40 residential units were damaged by smoke, water and fire, with tenants displaced for the night. Some people were evacuated to area hotels, accommodated in guest rooms at the complex or went to stay with family members.