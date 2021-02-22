St. Pete man arrested after police say child was found suffering from severe head trauma

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A St. Petersburg man is behind bars after police say he injured a child to the point where the girl needed surgery.
Police say they were called to a home where emergency crews were helping a 5-year-old suffering from a head injury, along with severe trauma and fresh wounds across her body – including scarring from bite marks.
William Green, 32, was the only adult in the home at the time the child was injured, police say. He was arrested for two counts of aggravated child abuse.
Police say the young girl required surgery, but she is expected to be OK.
