Pinellas County dad arrested after 9-year-old brings meth to school, deputies say

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Pinellas County man was arrested for child neglect after his 9-year-old was found with meth in his school backpack, the sheriff's office reports.

The investigation began when school administrators told deputies a child handed his teacher two clear plastic baggies with a "crystal-like substance inside."

The child said he was looking for a piece of candy when he found the baggies his dad put in his backpack, according to the sheriff's office.

After testing, detectives determined the baggies contained nine grams of methamphetamine.

Detectives said they then interviewed 49-year-old Joseph Dombrowsky, who denied knowing how the drugs got into the child's backpack. They later learned that Dombrowsky had used methamphetamine and ecstasy the prior

weekend, according to the sheriff's office.

The man also had previous criminal history of drug trafficking, deputies said.

Dombrowsky was arrested and charged with one count of felony child neglect. He remains in the Pinellas County Jail.