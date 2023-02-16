9-year-old crashes into New Port Richey building; mother arrested, police say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey building has "substantial damage" after a 9-year-old child crashed into the building Wednesday night, police said.
The child's mother, 40-year-old Amy Lee Kid is seen on surveillance video directing the child through the driver's window, attempting to teach the child how to back out of a parking space at 6335 Grand Blvd.
"The vehicle then accelerates quickly in reverse out of the parking spot, dragging the mother, and crashes into a building causing substantial damage," law enforcement explained in a news release.
Police said the mother admitted to trying her teach her child how to back up due to the confined parking situation.
Kid was arrested for child neglect and permitting an unauthorized person to drive.